Tom Brady Retirement Causes Buccaneers Futures To Follow Familiar Script by Sean T. McGuire

Tom Brady opting not to return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers seemingly doesn’t come as a surprise to oddsmakers. Bookmakers paid attention to extensive speculation surrounding Brady in recent weeks, and thus, they didn’t have to dramatically alter any prices even after the quarterback’s retirement announcement Wednesday.

The 45-year-old signal-caller revealed he was retiring from the NFL “for good,” a clear distinction after his 40-day “retirement” one year ago. Brady was set to hit the open market with the new league year beginning in March, but he chose retirement over playing his 24th season in the league.

Brady’s departure obviously halts Tampa Bay’s aspirations of winning a second Super Bowl in four seasons. And while the team’s betting prices didn’t balloon given that oddsmakers baked Brady’s decision into their previously-released numbers, it nevertheless painted a familiar picture.

That picture? Well, the year after Brady leaves a franchise that team’s odds noticeably change.

As pointed out by Covers.com, entering Brady’s last season in New England the Patriots were 7-to-1 to win the Super Bowl while the Buccaneers were 75-1. Following Brady’s decision to join the Buccaneers, Tampa Bay’s odds slashed while New England dropped well down the board. Brady’s Buccaneers, to no surprise, continued to have better prices than the Patriots throughout his three seasons in the Sunshine State.

In the wake of Brady’s retirement, however, the 40-1 Buccaneers and 50-1 Patriots are much closer together on the DraftKings Sportsbook board.

How valuable was Tom Brady to his team's Super Bowl odds in recent years?



2019

Pats (Brady): +700

Bucs: +7500



2020

Bucs (Brady): +1400

Pats: +2000



2021

Bucs (Brady): +650

Pats: +3300



2022

Bucs (Brady): +700

Pats: +5000



2023

Bucs: +4000

Pats: +5000



Odds via @DKSportsbook pic.twitter.com/11MVR5mmIG — Covers (@Covers) February 1, 2023

One change that bookmakers did make Wednesday: Brady’s next-team odds unsurprisingly were no where to be found.