Travis Kelce Poised to Put up Big Numbers in Super Bowl LVII by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

There’s a lot of talent taking the field for Super Bowl LVII, but the one weapon to target is Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

The Chiefs’ passing offense has a lot of question marks heading into the big game, which can be attributed to injury concerns. Even without those concerns, Kelce has continued to be Patrick Mahomes’s number-one target, which probably won’t change in this matchup.

Let’s dive into some of Kelce’s player props ahead of Super Bowl LVII on the FanDuel Sportsbook and decide whether or not it’s worth targeting them.

Down the stretch of the regular season and into the playoffs, there’s been an excellent floor for Kelce regarding targets and receptions. The big tight end has recorded six or more receptions in each of the team’s last six games. Throughout that stretch of play, Kelce averaged 79 receiving yards. His receiving yards total is set at 79.5 for the Super Bowl, and in three of his last six games, Kelce has exceeded that number.

The Eagles were solid against opposing tight ends during the regular season, giving up an average of 47 yards per game. However, Kelce is a different animal, and the Eagles haven’t faced anyone who compares to Kelce.

One thing that needs to be highlighted is Kelce’s ability to perform in the postseason. The Chiefs’ tight end has played in 17 playoff games, recording 127 catches, 1,467 receiving yards, and 15 receiving touchdowns. Those numbers have Kelce averaging 86 receiving yards per playoff game, which would put him over the number on Sunday.

The Eagles have an excellent pass rush, but the Chiefs have a great offensive line. Kelce should play a significant role, so backing him to record 80 or more receiving yards in the Super Bowl has value.