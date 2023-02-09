Warriors Trade C James Wiseman to Pistons by SportsGrid 6 minutes ago

The Golden State Warriors are trading center James Wiseman to the Detroit Pistons for Saddiq Bey, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Warriors are trading James Wiseman to the Pistons for Saddiq Bey, source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 9, 2023

Things never got going for Wiseman with the Warriors, and he’s now off to Detroit. The 21-year-old spent two and a half seasons with the organization and only ended up playing 60 games after missing his entire sophomore season with a knee injury. We’ll see if the lessened spotlight of the Pistons aids Wiseman’s development after a rocky stint with Golden State. He was the second-overall pick back in the 2020 NBA Draft.

Wiseman has averaged 6.9 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 0.7 assists in 21 appearances this season. With him out of the mix, expect JaMychal Green to move up the depth chart and serve as Kevon Looney’s backup for the remainder of the season.

Golden State Warriors 2023 NBA Championship Odds

The Golden State Warriors currently have the seventh-shortest odds to win the NBA Championship at +1500 on the FanDuel Sportsbook.