What Are Creighton's National Championship Odds? by SportsGrid 4 hours ago

A preseason top-ten team is finding its way back into the elite mix. The Creighton Bluejays have been red-hot over the past month and look like a serious contender in the Big East this season.

At +2500, Creighton is tied for the tenth-shortest odds (tied) of winning the National Championship on the FanDuel Sportsbook. Here’s a look at Creighton’s chances and odds @ FanDuel:

The key with Creighton comes with their continuity from last year. Four starters are returning players, with the fifth being senior South Dakota State transfer Baylor Scheierman, who spent three seasons with the Jackrabbits.

After dropping six straight between late November and December, most seemed to be out on the preseason hype on the Bluejays. The team struggled to find footing against quality opponents, with all losses coming to top-100 KenPom teams.

Since starting Big East play at 3-3, Creighton has gone on a tear with eight wins in their last nine games, their only loss coming in their previous outing in double overtime to Providence. Since January 14, Bart Torvik’s T-Rank has Creighton ranked fifth in the nation.

At 11-4, the Bluejays are tied for second in the conference with Providence and Xavier, with whom they have split their pair of meetings. Marquette is ahead, with the Bluejays losing their first matchup with the Golden Eagles. They will face them for a second time on February 21.

Creighton has an incredibly favorable remaining schedule in the Big East. They have road trips to St. John’s, Villanova, and DePaul, while they get to host Marquette and Georgetown.

That’s four of the bottom five teams in the current conference standings and then a home stand against the top team in the league. If there is a spot to buy in on Creighton at solid plus-number pricing, this is the optimal time.

There is no lack of talent at head coach Greg McDermott’s disposal with this Creighton team. It starts with junior center Ryan Kalkbrenner, a 7’1â€ paint presence who ranks ninth nationally in offensive rating and second in effective field goal percentage.

He is shooting an unprecedented 74.2 percent on two-pointers and has reached double-figures in all but three games this season. He is the key that unlocks the potential of the Bluejay offense.

Scheierman and Trey Alexander make up the sharpshooters of the starting lineup. The duo are combining to shoot 39.6 percent from beyond the arc and have poured in 108 triples, just four less than the rest of the team combined.

Sophomore Ryan Nembhard showed his elite playmaking ability during his accomplished freshman season, and he’s picking up right where he left off in 2023. He ranks in the top ten in assist rate in the Big East and knows when to create for himself or to get his teammates involved. He’s more than qualified to be a trustworthy point guard for the NCAA Tournament.

As if Kalkbrenner isn’t already an uber-efficient offensive big, he is a nightmare for opposing teams as a rim protector. He ranks second in the Big East in block percentage and is constantly altering shots of opposing guards when they look to finish at the rim. His presence down low aids everyone’s defensive assignments, providing vital help defense on drives.

It’s rare to see a McDermott team be this elite at defending, but they’re doing so by not allowing easy opportunities at points for their opponents. Not only are they tops in the conference in effective field goal percentage allowed, but they are second in free-throw attempts allowed per field goal attempt and 13th in offensive rebounding percentage allowed.

It’s plenty of one-and-done trips and no silly fouls for Creighton on the defensive end in 2023. Both of those attributes can take you a long way come March.

This is a must-buy spot on the Bluejays in the Big East and for a national title. You are getting 25-to-1 on a team that feels like it is getting hot at the right time with great support from the metrics, plenty of experience on the roster, and, most importantly, a healthy Ryan Kalkbrenner.

You can grab Creighton at this attractive price before the number comes crashing down at the FanDuel Sportsbook.