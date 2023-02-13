Wizards F Kyle Kuzma Ruled OUT for Monday vs. Warriors by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

Per the league’s injury report, Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma (ankle) has been ruled out of Monday’s matchup against the Golden State Warriors.

This isn’t ideal after Kuzma was initially listed as questionable earlier in the day. He was also a full participant at the team shootaround, so we’ll assume that something happened today that caused a setback. This is a blow to the Washington offense, as Kuzma is one of three scorers north of 20 points per game on the team. Expect Corey Kispert to see more minutes and a spot start in his place.

Kuzma has averaged 21.3 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 4.0 assists in 51 starts this season. Monitor if the 27-year-old can get right in time for Tuesday night’s matchup with the Portland Trail Blazers.

Washington Wizards vs. Golden State Warriors Odds

The Washington Wizards are 4.5-point underdogs against the Golden State Warriors on Monday, with the total set at 233.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.