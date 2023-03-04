Avalanche Expect Cale Makar to Return Saturday vs. Stars by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

Cale Makar is expected to return Saturday for the Colorado Avalanche, Kyle Fredrickson of The Denver Gazette reports.

#Avs Cale Makar will be back in the lineup tomorrow in Dallas, per Jared Bednar — Kyle Fredrickson (@kylefredrickson) March 3, 2023

Makar has missed the last five and nine of the previous 10 games for the Avs due to a concussion. Colorado has been that team in the NHL this season that can’t stay healthy for any length of time. The return of Makar on Saturday will still leave them without Gabriel Landeskog, who hasn’t played yet this season after undergoing knee surgery. However, he is expected to make his debut at some point later this month.

Makar may not quite be having the season this year that he produced last season, but he has still been one of the better defenders in the NHL, with 13 goals and 45 points in 46 games. If Makar isn’t the best skating defenseman in the league, he is undoubtedly one of them.