Bengals LT Jonah Williams Requests Trade by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

According to NFL.com, left tackle Jonah Williams has requested a trade from the Cincinnati Bengals.

Williams’s request follows Cincinnati’s signing of fellow left tackle Orlando Brown to a four-year, $64.092 million contract on Thursday.

Williams has started 47 games for the Bengals since being drafted 11th overall by the organization in 2019. The former Alabama standout is entering his rookie contract’s fifth and final year and will earn a guaranteed base salary of $12.6 million. While the Bengals likely won’t receive a first-round pick in return, dealing Williams would clear his entire 2023 cap hit.

“There’s definitely trade interest, and I could see a deal happening very soon,” said NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport on The Pat McAfee Show.

Should the Bengals ultimately trade the 25-year-old, La’el Collins, who was rumored to be a potential cap casualty, would likely remain as Cincy’s starting right tackle.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Bengals holding the second-best Super Bowl odds at +900, tied with the Philadelphia Eagles and Buffalo Bills.