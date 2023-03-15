Best MLB 3rd Baseman: Manny Machado vs. Nolan Arenado by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

Manny Machado and Nolan Arenado highlight the debate for the best third baseman in Major League Baseball.

Third base, otherwise known as the hot corner, is one of the most challenging positions to play in the game, and there’s currently a plethora of talent at the position.

With that, let’s dive into these star third basemen and land on which currently has the edge at the position.

After signing a lucrative 11-year deal with the San Diego Padres this offseason worth $350 million, it’s safe to say that money won’t be a problem for Machado moving forward. In saying that, he ultimately signed a monster deal because of his production at the position and overall star power in the game. Few in baseball can have the impact that Machado does, coming off a 2022 campaign in which he played a big part in leading the Padres to the postseason.

San Diego’s corner infield star finished second in National MVP voting after posting 32 home runs, 102 RBI, and a .898 OPS. Machado’s 7.4 WAR in 2022 was third overall in MLB, highlighting his impact on both sides of the baseball.

Machado entered the league with the Baltimore Orioles and has continued to blossom as a legitimate superstar talent, putting him in the conversation as the league’s best third bagger. It will be interesting to see how he performs in 2023 with more protection in the batting lineup and more opportunities to drive in runs. After adjusting to San Diego in his first season, Machado has put together three monster years for the Padres, which appears destined to continue.

Nolan Arenado might go down as the best defensive third basemen of all time, yet he still mashes at the plate and also brings that two-way presence Machado also does. It’s not often you find a player that’s just as elite at the plate as they’re in the field, but that’s exactly the case with Arenado. He’s coming off a 2022 season where he finished third in MVP voting and won a Gold Glove, along with a Silver Slugger award. It’s hard to compete with someone whose trophy case is as big as Arenado’s.

Nolan began his career with the Colorado Rockies and made a living playing elite defense and hammering balls out of Coors Field. He was later dealt to a much more competitive franchise, the St. Louis Cardinals. Arenado’s put together two campaigns in the Lou, with his 2022 numbers jumping from those in his debut year in Cardinal red. Arenado has combined to club 64 home runs with the Cards and finished 2022 with a .891 OPS.

You can’t go wrong with either of these elite players in this discussion. Machado is slightly younger than Arenado, but the minuscule age difference doesn’t really factor into the here-and-now debate. Arenado finished the 2022 campaign right behind Machado with a 7.3 WAR, highlighting how evenly matched these two players are.

At the end of the day, defense wins championships, and Arenado has the edge in that category. Sure, seeing him on the highlight reel on a weekly basis with his glove might sway voters in his direction, and no one is going to say you’re wrong for siding with Machado here. In saying that, we’ll gladly give Arenado an ever-so-slight advantage as the top third baseman in MLB.