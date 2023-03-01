Blackhawks Trade Patrick Kane to the Rangers by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

On Tuesday, the Chicago Blackhawks dealt Patrick Kane to the New York Rangers in a blockbuster deal. New York will send Chicago a conditional second-round pick that could become a first and a fourth-round pick. Two minor-league defensemen were also swapped in the agreement.

The three-time Stanley Cup champion and former Hart Trophy recipient waived his no-trade clause to head to the Big Apple, which was said to be an emotional choice after Kane spent 16 seasons in Chicago and envisioned retiring a Blackhawk.

Kane will join a Rangers team that is all in this season. The star-studded roster also acquired Vladimir Tarasenko from the St. Louis Blue in early February, a deal at the time felt to be the end of Kane’s chances of being a Ranger. After the Tarasenko trade broke, Kane admitted he did not feel great about the deal, as he thought a Rangers deal was inevitable.

Three weeks later, the deal got done, and Kane should make his Rangers debut Thursday against the Ottawa Senators in Madison Square Garden.

The Rangers are tied with the Devils for the fourth-best odds to win the Eastern Conference at +700 on the FanDuel Sportsbook.