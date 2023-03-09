Bulls PG Lonzo Ball to Undergo 3rd Knee Surgery? by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

Lonzo Ball’s NBA career continues to take a sad turn.

As ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports, Ball could be looking at a third surgery on his troublesome left knee, which could sideline the Chicago Bulls point guard for another six months.

Per Wojnarowski, “The Bulls and Ball’s representatives with Klutch Sports are working together and consulting with specialists before a final decision on surgery is made, sources said, but a procedure sometime this month would further delay the possibility of Ball ramping up for a return next season.”

Ball has not played since January 14, 2022, after suffering a torn meniscus. The former second-overall pick has undergone two surgeries in the past fourteen months.

In the second year of a four-year, $80 million contract with Chicago, Ball appeared in 35 games for the Bulls last season, averaging 13.0 points, 5.1 assists, and 5.4 rebounds while shooting 42% from three-point range.

Chicago has since struggled in Ball’s absence and sits 11th in the Eastern Conference with a 30-36 record.

