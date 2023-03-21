Buster Olney: 'Votto Values Wearing Same Uniform' by SportsGrid 51 minutes ago

Reports surfaced Monday that Reds general manager Nick Krall would consider dealing long-time first baseman Joey Votto to the Toronto Blue Jays if Cincinnati was out of playoff contention and if the 39-year-old made such a request.

ESPN’s Buster Olney doesn’t see it happening.

“My gut is [Votto] isn’t someone who is going to embrace change,” said Olney. “He’s going to value having gone through his whole career wearing the same uniform. Every time I asked people in his camp, people in the Reds organization, and just having conversations with [Votto], everything I’ve ever gotten back is that he values playing for the Reds and wants to play his whole career there.”

Votto has spent his entire MLB career with the Reds, being named an All-Star six times and capturing NL MVP honors in 2010.

The Canadian was limited to 91 games last season due to a shoulder injury, slashing .205/.319/.370 with 11 home runs and 41 RBI.

Cincinnati opens its regular season on March 30 at home against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

