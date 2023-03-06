Calvin Ridley Reinstated By NFL After Lengthy Gambling Suspension The ex-Falcons receiver is starting a new chapter with the Jaguars by Ricky Doyle 1 hours ago

Calvin Ridley is back.

The NFL on Monday fully reinstated the Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver, ending an indefinite suspension he received in March 2022 for violating the league’s gambling policy.

Ridley is eligible to participate in all team activities, effective immediately, which obviously comes as welcome news for a Jacksonville franchise looking to build off a strong 2022 season.

“Today’s reinstatement by the NFL brings an end to a challenging chapter of my professional career, one that was self-inflicted and began with an isolated lapse in judgement,” Ridley said in a statement, per the Jaguars. “I have always owned my mistakes and this is no different. I have great respect for the game and am excited for the opportunity to restart my career in Jacksonville. I look forward to showing my new coaches, teammates, and the entire Jaguars organization exactly who I am and what I represent as a player and person.”

The Jaguars acquired Ridley from the Atlanta Falcons before last season’s NFL trade deadline. He has yet to appear in a game with Jacksonville, due to his suspension, but figures to be an important part of the offense in 2023 as quarterback Trevor Lawrence enters his third NFL season.

Ridley, 28, hasn’t appeared in a game since Week 7 of the 2021 campaign, as he stepped away in October of that season for mental health reasons. The NFL suspended Ridley on March 7, 2022, after an investigation found he bet on NFL games (including a Falcons game) while away from the team.

Ridley, a first-round pick in 2018 (26th overall), totaled 90 catches for 1,374 yards with nine touchdowns in 2020, his third season with the Falcons. He earned Second-Team All-Pro honors that season.