Cavs' Jarrett Allen Doubtful vs. Hornets with Eye Injury by SportsGrid 46 minutes ago

It wasn’t all bad news for Jarrett Allen. On Friday, the Cleveland Cavaliers center was forced to leave early with an eye injury against the Miami Heat; however, the team’s official Twitter account confirmed that Allen only suffered a contusion and had no structural damage to his eye.

Still, Allen is doubtful for Sunday’s Eastern Conference showdown against the Charlotte Hornets.

Allen has been a pillar of the Cavaliers this season. The former first-round pick leads the team in rebounding while chipping in with 14.4 points per game.

Further, he has put forth some solid underlying metrics, setting the benchmark in Win Shares and ranking third in Value Over Replacement Player.

The Cavs have several options at center with Allen out. Evan Mobley could move into the five-spot, with Cedi Osman stepping into the power forward role. Alternatively, Dean Wade could replace Allen with the starters.

The injury isn’t impacting the Cavs in the betting market. Cleveland is holding steady as -8.5 chalk against the Hornets, per FanDuel Sportsbook.