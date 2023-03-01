Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Boston Celtics Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Boston Celtics Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 03/01
Date: 03/01/2023
Time: 07:30 PM
Venue: TD Garden
Betting Odds @ FanDuel
    Spread Total Moneyline
Cleveland Cavaliers  Open +6.5   -112   O 223   -110   +215  
 Current +5   -110   218.5   -110   +176  
Boston Celtics  Open -6.5   -108   U 223   -110   -260  
 Current -5   -110   218.5   -110   -210  
Projected Lineups:

Cleveland Cavaliers

1. SG  Donovan Mitchell   27.2 Points, 4.0 Rebounds, 4.8 Assists
2. PG  Darius Garland   21.9 Points, 2.6 Rebounds, 7.9 Assists
3. PF  Evan Mobley   16.0 Points, 8.8 Rebounds, 2.7 Assists
4. C  Jarrett Allen   14.8 Points, 9.9 Rebounds, 1.6 Assists
5. SF  Caris LeVert   11.6 Points, 3.9 Rebounds, 4.0 Assists
6. PG  Ricky Rubio   5.1 Points, 2.3 Rebounds, 3.5 Assists

 

Boston Celtics

1. SF  Jayson Tatum   30.1 Points, 8.7 Rebounds, 4.7 Assists
2. SG  Jaylen Brown   26.5 Points, 7.0 Rebounds, 3.2 Assists
3. C  Robert Williams III   8.4 Points, 8.6 Rebounds, 1.5 Assists
4. PG  Marcus Smart   11.3 Points, 3.5 Rebounds, 6.8 Assists
5. C  Al Horford   9.4 Points, 6.1 Rebounds, 2.7 Assists
6. SG  Malcolm Brogdon   14.8 Points, 4.2 Rebounds, 3.7 Assists
Last 5 Against The Spread:

Cleveland Cavaliers

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Sun, Feb 26 TOR -7.5 218.5 118-93
Fri, Feb 24 ATL +1.0 227.5 136-119
Thu, Feb 23 DEN -2.5 223.5 115-109
Wed, Feb 15 PHI +2.0 216.5 118-112
Mon, Feb 13 SA -16.0 225.5 117-109

 

Boston Celtics

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Mon, Feb 27 NY -2.0 224.5 109-94
Sat, Feb 25 PHI -1.0 225.5 110-107
Thu, Feb 23 IND -8.0 233.0 142-138
Wed, Feb 15 DET -12.0 227.0 127-109
Tue, Feb 14 MIL +9.5 226.0 131-125
Betting Insights:

Boston Celtics

  • 4-1 (.800) against the spread at home as a favorite in their last five games in 2022/2023
  • 4-1 (.800) at home as a favorite in their last five games in 2022/2023

Cleveland Cavaliers

  • 1-4 (.200) against the spread on the road as an underdog in their last five games in 2022/2023
  • 0-5 (.000) on the road as an underdog in their last five games in 2022/2023
