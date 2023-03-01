Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Boston Celtics Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview
Date: 03/01/2023
Time: 07:30 PM
Venue: TD Garden
Betting Odds @ FanDuel
|Spread
|Total
|Moneyline
|Cleveland Cavaliers
|Open
|+6.5
|-112
|O 223
|-110
|+215
|Current
|+5
|-110
|218.5
|-110
|+176
|Boston Celtics
|Open
|-6.5
|-108
|U 223
|-110
|-260
|Current
|-5
|-110
|218.5
|-110
|-210
Projected Lineups:
Cleveland Cavaliers
|1.
|SG
|Donovan Mitchell
|27.2 Points, 4.0 Rebounds, 4.8 Assists
|2.
|PG
|Darius Garland
|21.9 Points, 2.6 Rebounds, 7.9 Assists
|3.
|PF
|Evan Mobley
|16.0 Points, 8.8 Rebounds, 2.7 Assists
|4.
|C
|Jarrett Allen
|14.8 Points, 9.9 Rebounds, 1.6 Assists
|5.
|SF
|Caris LeVert
|11.6 Points, 3.9 Rebounds, 4.0 Assists
|6.
|PG
|Ricky Rubio
|5.1 Points, 2.3 Rebounds, 3.5 Assists
Boston Celtics
|1.
|SF
|Jayson Tatum
|30.1 Points, 8.7 Rebounds, 4.7 Assists
|2.
|SG
|Jaylen Brown
|26.5 Points, 7.0 Rebounds, 3.2 Assists
|3.
|C
|Robert Williams III
|8.4 Points, 8.6 Rebounds, 1.5 Assists
|4.
|PG
|Marcus Smart
|11.3 Points, 3.5 Rebounds, 6.8 Assists
|5.
|C
|Al Horford
|9.4 Points, 6.1 Rebounds, 2.7 Assists
|6.
|SG
|Malcolm Brogdon
|14.8 Points, 4.2 Rebounds, 3.7 Assists
Last 5 Against The Spread:
Cleveland Cavaliers
|DATE
|OPP
|SPREAD
|TOTAL
|SCORE
|Sun, Feb 26
|TOR
|-7.5
|218.5
|118-93
|Fri, Feb 24
|ATL
|+1.0
|227.5
|136-119
|Thu, Feb 23
|DEN
|-2.5
|223.5
|115-109
|Wed, Feb 15
|PHI
|+2.0
|216.5
|118-112
|Mon, Feb 13
|SA
|-16.0
|225.5
|117-109
Boston Celtics
|DATE
|OPP
|SPREAD
|TOTAL
|SCORE
|Mon, Feb 27
|NY
|-2.0
|224.5
|109-94
|Sat, Feb 25
|PHI
|-1.0
|225.5
|110-107
|Thu, Feb 23
|IND
|-8.0
|233.0
|142-138
|Wed, Feb 15
|DET
|-12.0
|227.0
|127-109
|Tue, Feb 14
|MIL
|+9.5
|226.0
|131-125
Betting Insights:
Boston Celtics
- 4-1 (.800) against the spread at home as a favorite in their last five games in 2022/2023
- 4-1 (.800) at home as a favorite in their last five games in 2022/2023
Cleveland Cavaliers
- 1-4 (.200) against the spread on the road as an underdog in their last five games in 2022/2023
- 0-5 (.000) on the road as an underdog in their last five games in 2022/2023