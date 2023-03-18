Dodgers' Tony Gonsolin will Start Season on Injured List by SportsGrid 50 minutes ago

Tony Gonsolin of the Los Angeles Dodgers will begin the season on the injured list, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Dave Roberts confirmed today what?s been expected for a while: Tony Gonsolin?s sprained ankle will land him on the IL to start the year. — Fabian Ardaya (@FabianArdaya) March 17, 2023

This is not a surprise and has been the expectation since Gonsolin suffered his ankle sprain. How long Gonsolin will be out of the rotation is still debatable. It would seem a mid-April return would be the best-case scenario, but no one should be surprised if May is the target date.

Gonsolin was fantastic last season. He went 16-1 with a 2.14 ERA and 0.87 WHIP and struck out 119 batters in just 130.1 innings pitched. He is not the household name that Clayton Kershaw is, but he may end up being the ace of the Dodgers’ staff upon his return.