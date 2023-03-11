Dolphins Pick up 5th-Year Option on Tua Tagovailoa by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

The Miami Dolphins will pick up the fifth-year option for Tua Tagovailoa, Adam Schefter of ESPN.com reports.

The Dolphins picking up Tua Tagovailoa?s fifth-year option and guaranteeing his $23.4 million salary for 2024 is the ultimate sign that they don?t have any plans to sign any high-priced quarterbacks this off-season. Tua is their man. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 10, 2023

This will keep Tua with the Dolphins for at least the next two seasons. The bigger question for the young quarterback and the team will be, can he stay healthy? Tagovailoa missed several games last season, including the playoff game, due to concussions. Tua has since cleared the league’s concussion protocol, but there is some concern that this could be a trend rather than just a one-and-done.

The decision to pick up Tagovailoa’s option was likely made easier when you consider how even average NFL quarterbacks are getting massive contracts. Just see Daniel Jones of the New York Giants and Derek Carr of the New Orleans Saints. The Giants made the mistake of not pickup up Jones’ option after the 2021 season and had to pay through the nose with a massive contract extension this past week to keep him with the team.