Dolphins Restructure Tyreek Hill's Contract by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

The Miami Dolphins restructured the contract of Tyreek Hill on Friday, Adam Schefter of ESPN.com reports.

Dolphins are converting Tyreek Hill?s $10 million roster bonus and $16 million salary into a $24.835 million bonus and an $1.165 million salary, saving the team about $18 million against their salary cap, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 10, 2023

Miami did the same with Tua Tagovailoa on Friday. The restructure will give the Dolphins about $18 million in salary cap space, and as a whole, the team is approximately $40 million under the cap.

Could the Dolphins be making these moves on the cap for a big move in free agency or a trade? Some believe that even though they picked up the fifth-year option on Tua, they still might make a run at Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens. That would seem unlikely unless they could then work out a trade of Tagovailoa to another team, as they would have too much money tied up at the quarterback position.