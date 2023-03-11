The Miami Dolphins restructured the contract of Tyreek Hill on Friday, Adam Schefter of ESPN.com reports.

Miami did the same with Tua Tagovailoa on Friday. The restructure will give the Dolphins about $18 million in salary cap space, and as a whole, the team is approximately $40 million under the cap.

Could the Dolphins be making these moves on the cap for a big move in free agency or a trade? Some believe that even though they picked up the fifth-year option on Tua, they still might make a run at Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens. That would seem unlikely unless they could then work out a trade of Tagovailoa to another team, as they would have too much money tied up at the quarterback position.

As of now, the Dolphins are +430 to win the AFCE. They trail the Buffalo Bills (+100) and New York Jets at +250. You can find the odds for every team to win their division on the FanDuel Sportsbook.

