Falcons Sign Chris Lindstrom to 5-Year, $105 Million Extension; Becomes NFL's Highest-Paid Guard

The Atlanta Falcons have signed Pro Bowl guard Chris Lindstrom to a five-year, $105 million extension, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Falcons are giving guard Chris Lindstrom a a five-year, $105 million contract extension, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 13, 2023

The deal makes Lindstrom the league’s highest-paid guard and keeps the 26-year-old in a Falcons uniform through the 2028 season.

“Chris is such a technician, and a lot of the stuff in there about hand placement, and where it’s at — that one right there, you’re out in space or whatever the optics of it is, but Chris does a nice job,” said Falcons head coach Arthur Smith in January. “He works really hard on his craft; he’s got quick hands, and you see the way that he punches. He plays the right way, and his hands are usually inside.”

Lindstrom, who was entering the fifth-year option of his rookie contract, had expressed a desire to remain in Atlanta for the foreseeable future.

“I want to be here,” said Lindstrom at the conclusion of last season. “I want to be a Falcon for my whole career.”

