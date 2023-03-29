Falcons Sign DE Calais Campbell to 1-Year Deal by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

The Atlanta Falcons have signed six-time Pro Bowl defensive end Calais Campbell to a one-year contract, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Sources: The #Falcons are making another splash, as former #Ravens star Calais Campbell intends to sign a 1-year deal with them. The Pro Bowler and former Walter Payton Man of the year will lend leadership to a young team he believes in. And Atlanta adds ? again ? on defense. pic.twitter.com/L8mjnJjxsc — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 29, 2023

Campbell spent the past three seasons with the Baltimore Ravens. The 36-year-old enjoyed a resurgent campaign in 2022, tallying 5.5 sacks, 36 tackles, and two forced fumbles in 14 games. Campbell’s 5.5 takedowns would have ranked second on the Falcons last season behind Grady Jarrett (6.0).

The Colorado native is the latest acquisition for a Falcons team that has been surprisingly busy during the offseason – Atlanta also adding safety Jesse Bates, defensive tackle David Onyemata, linebacker Kaden Elliss, tight end Jonnu Smith, wideout Mack Hollins, and backup quarterback Taylor Heinicke.

Campbell brings a wealth of experience to what is a young Falcons roster. In addition to his strong play on the field, the veteran has been lauded for his leadership and character, winning last season’s Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award and being named 2019 Walter Payton Man of the Year.

Across 15 NFL seasons, the former second-round pick has recorded 99.0 sacks, 809 tackles, and 37 QB hits.

