FanDuel Performance Double Plays for Friday by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

Twenty NBA teams take the floor tonight across the Association as we dive into some of our favorite plus-value player performance doubles for tonight’s slate. Al Horford 10+ Points/Celtics To Win (+128)

If it’s not broken, don’t fix it. We played this same combo on Wednesday when the Celtics faced the Cavaliers, and it cashed, so we’ll hit it once more as Boston is an eleven-point home favorite against the Brooklyn Nets. We’re not too worried about Boston losing the game, as they’ve won four of five while Brooklyn has dropped four straight. Horford has scored 10+ points in five of the past six games and dropped nine in the previous matchup against the Nets. We’ll bank on one more point in tonight’s outing.

Jokic’s ridiculous numbers don’t need to be explained. They speak for themselves. He’s notched a triple-double in 15 of the last 20 games as the Nuggets are five-point favorites at home against the Memphis Grizzlies. The Nuggets and Grizzlies have split their two previous matchups, so we’ll bank on the home-court advantage. We don’t think the Nuggets will win this game without a usual dominant performance from the Joker, so we’ll make this play with favorable odds hoping for the correlation.

De’Aaron Fox has been exceptional over this recent stretch, as he’s dropped 30+ points in seven straight games. He’s listed as questionable for tonight but said yesterday in the Kings’ shootaround that he’ll be ready to go for tonight. The Kings are seven-point favorites at the Clippers at home, so I’ll be comfortable with Sacramento overcoming on their own floor. With an over/under set at 239.5, I expect Fox to have every opportunity to reach 30 points tonight and take this play to the bank.

Klay has kept Golden State afloat in Curry’s absence, averaging 27.1 points per game over the past ten without his other Splash Brother. Golden State has won four straight and now welcomes in a Pelicans team tonight as -4.5 favorites, with New Orleans dropping four of their past five. We expect Golden State to come out on top on their own floor. We’ll divert away from Klay’s scoring props and target him to eclipse five rebounds which he’s done in each of the past four games, with a fast-paced game helping the rebounding chances.

The rebounding numbers Anthony Davis has put up this season in LeBron’s absence have been frankly absurd. In ten games without LBJ this season, AD has notched 16 or more rebounds in eight, recording 19 boards last game against the Grizzlies. The Lakers will be up against a Minnesota team tonight in essentially a pick â€˜em, and I have to say I’ve struggled to back this Wolves team this season. They’re streaky and unmotivating while dropping three of their past four. I’m willing to take the risk on AD surpassing 15 boards with a Lakers win at +340. For less risk, target AD to record 14 rebounds straight up at +120.