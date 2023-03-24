Golden Knights G Logan Thompson Injured in Victory Over Flames by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson suffered a lower-body injury during Thursday’s 3-2 victory over the Calgary Flames.

Thompson, who finished the night with 37 saves, was making his first start since February 9 after missing the past 18 games due to a lower-body injury. The 26-year-old left the contest with 6:07 remaining in the third period and did not return. Thompson was replaced by veteran Jonathan Quick, who stopped all five shots he faced in the win.

“Right now, obviously concerned about Logan,” said head coach Bruce Cassidy. “Obviously, Logan missing that much time, we’ll have to look closely at that one. I don’t know what happened, to be honest. He just got up and left. He knows his body. I have no idea. At the end of the day, let’s hope it’s not related to the previous injury, and it’s something that will be short-term.”

Thompson has started 36 games for Vegas this season, posting a 21-13-3 record with a 2.65 goals-against average and a .915 save percentage.

You can find the latest NHL odds on FanDuel Sportsbook.