Indiana Pacers vs. Atlanta Hawks Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

by

2 hours ago

Indiana Pacers vs. Atlanta Hawks Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 03/25
Date: 03/25/2023
Time: 05:00 PM
Venue: State Farm Arena
Betting Odds @ FanDuel
    Spread Total Moneyline
Indiana Pacers  Open +10   -110   O 239.5   -110   +360  
 Current +9   -110   242   -110   +330  
Atlanta Hawks  Open -10   -110   U 239.5   -110   -460  
 Current -9   -110   242   -110   -420  
Projected Lineups:

Indiana Pacers

1. PG  Tyrese Haliburton   20.7 Points, 3.7 Rebounds, 10.4 Assists
2. C  Myles Turner   18.0 Points, 7.5 Rebounds, 1.4 Assists
3. SG  Bennedict Mathurin   16.4 Points, 3.9 Rebounds, 1.4 Assists
4. SF  Buddy Hield   17.0 Points, 5.1 Rebounds, 2.7 Assists
5. PG  Andrew Nembhard   8.8 Points, 2.6 Rebounds, 4.1 Assists
6. PG  T.J. McConnell   8.1 Points, 3.0 Rebounds, 5.2 Assists

 

Atlanta Hawks

1. PG  Trae Young   26.8 Points, 3.1 Rebounds, 10.0 Assists
2. SG  Dejounte Murray   20.5 Points, 5.4 Rebounds, 6.0 Assists
3. C  Clint Capela   11.9 Points, 11.1 Rebounds, 0.9 Assists
4. SF  DeAndre Hunter   15.5 Points, 4.2 Rebounds, 1.4 Assists
5. PF  John Collins   12.9 Points, 6.6 Rebounds, 1.2 Assists
6. C  Onyeka Okongwu   9.6 Points, 7.2 Rebounds, 1.0 Assists
Last 5 Against The Spread:

Indiana Pacers

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Fri, Mar 24 BOS +11.0 236.0 120-95
Wed, Mar 22 TOR +9.0 232.0 118-114
Mon, Mar 20 CHA -1.5 235.5 115-109
Sat, Mar 18 PHI +4.5 230.5 141-121
Thu, Mar 16 MIL +11.5 236.0 139-123

 

Atlanta Hawks

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Wed, Mar 22 MIN +4.0 242.0 125-124
Tue, Mar 21 DET -13.5 236.5 129-107
Sun, Mar 19 SA -10.0 245.5 126-118
Fri, Mar 17 GS -3.5 247.5 127-119
Mon, Mar 13 MIN -5.0 241.5 136-115
Betting Insights:

Indiana Pacers

  • 4-1 (.800) against the spread on the road as an underdog in their last five games in 2022/2023
Thumbnail photo via Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Picked For You

Related