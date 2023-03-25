Indiana Pacers vs. Atlanta Hawks Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 03/25

Date: 03/25/2023 Time: 05:00 PM Venue: State Farm Arena

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

Spread Total Moneyline Indiana Pacers Open +10 -110 O 239.5 -110 +360 Current +9 -110 242 -110 +330 Atlanta Hawks Open -10 -110 U 239.5 -110 -460 Current -9 -110 242 -110 -420

Indiana Pacers Projected Lineups: 1. PG Tyrese Haliburton 20.7 Points, 3.7 Rebounds, 10.4 Assists 2. C Myles Turner 18.0 Points, 7.5 Rebounds, 1.4 Assists 3. SG Bennedict Mathurin 16.4 Points, 3.9 Rebounds, 1.4 Assists 4. SF Buddy Hield 17.0 Points, 5.1 Rebounds, 2.7 Assists 5. PG Andrew Nembhard 8.8 Points, 2.6 Rebounds, 4.1 Assists 6. PG T.J. McConnell 8.1 Points, 3.0 Rebounds, 5.2 Assists Atlanta Hawks 1. PG Trae Young 26.8 Points, 3.1 Rebounds, 10.0 Assists 2. SG Dejounte Murray 20.5 Points, 5.4 Rebounds, 6.0 Assists 3. C Clint Capela 11.9 Points, 11.1 Rebounds, 0.9 Assists 4. SF DeAndre Hunter 15.5 Points, 4.2 Rebounds, 1.4 Assists 5. PF John Collins 12.9 Points, 6.6 Rebounds, 1.2 Assists 6. C Onyeka Okongwu 9.6 Points, 7.2 Rebounds, 1.0 Assists

Indiana Pacers DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE Fri, Mar 24 BOS +11.0 236.0 120-95 Wed, Mar 22 TOR +9.0 232.0 118-114 Mon, Mar 20 CHA -1.5 235.5 115-109 Sat, Mar 18 PHI +4.5 230.5 141-121 Thu, Mar 16 MIL +11.5 236.0 139-123 Last 5 Against The Spread: Atlanta Hawks DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE Wed, Mar 22 MIN +4.0 242.0 125-124 Tue, Mar 21 DET -13.5 236.5 129-107 Sun, Mar 19 SA -10.0 245.5 126-118 Fri, Mar 17 GS -3.5 247.5 127-119 Mon, Mar 13 MIN -5.0 241.5 136-115