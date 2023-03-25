Indiana Pacers vs. Atlanta Hawks Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview
Indiana Pacers vs. Atlanta Hawks Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 03/25
Date: 03/25/2023
Time: 05:00 PM
Venue: State Farm Arena
Betting Odds @ FanDuel
|Spread
|Total
|Moneyline
|Indiana Pacers
|Open
|+10
|-110
|O 239.5
|-110
|+360
|Current
|+9
|-110
|242
|-110
|+330
|Atlanta Hawks
|Open
|-10
|-110
|U 239.5
|-110
|-460
|Current
|-9
|-110
|242
|-110
|-420
Projected Lineups:
Indiana Pacers
|1.
|PG
|Tyrese Haliburton
|20.7 Points, 3.7 Rebounds, 10.4 Assists
|2.
|C
|Myles Turner
|18.0 Points, 7.5 Rebounds, 1.4 Assists
|3.
|SG
|Bennedict Mathurin
|16.4 Points, 3.9 Rebounds, 1.4 Assists
|4.
|SF
|Buddy Hield
|17.0 Points, 5.1 Rebounds, 2.7 Assists
|5.
|PG
|Andrew Nembhard
|8.8 Points, 2.6 Rebounds, 4.1 Assists
|6.
|PG
|T.J. McConnell
|8.1 Points, 3.0 Rebounds, 5.2 Assists
Atlanta Hawks
|1.
|PG
|Trae Young
|26.8 Points, 3.1 Rebounds, 10.0 Assists
|2.
|SG
|Dejounte Murray
|20.5 Points, 5.4 Rebounds, 6.0 Assists
|3.
|C
|Clint Capela
|11.9 Points, 11.1 Rebounds, 0.9 Assists
|4.
|SF
|DeAndre Hunter
|15.5 Points, 4.2 Rebounds, 1.4 Assists
|5.
|PF
|John Collins
|12.9 Points, 6.6 Rebounds, 1.2 Assists
|6.
|C
|Onyeka Okongwu
|9.6 Points, 7.2 Rebounds, 1.0 Assists
Last 5 Against The Spread:
Indiana Pacers
|DATE
|OPP
|SPREAD
|TOTAL
|SCORE
|Fri, Mar 24
|BOS
|+11.0
|236.0
|120-95
|Wed, Mar 22
|TOR
|+9.0
|232.0
|118-114
|Mon, Mar 20
|CHA
|-1.5
|235.5
|115-109
|Sat, Mar 18
|PHI
|+4.5
|230.5
|141-121
|Thu, Mar 16
|MIL
|+11.5
|236.0
|139-123
Atlanta Hawks
|DATE
|OPP
|SPREAD
|TOTAL
|SCORE
|Wed, Mar 22
|MIN
|+4.0
|242.0
|125-124
|Tue, Mar 21
|DET
|-13.5
|236.5
|129-107
|Sun, Mar 19
|SA
|-10.0
|245.5
|126-118
|Fri, Mar 17
|GS
|-3.5
|247.5
|127-119
|Mon, Mar 13
|MIN
|-5.0
|241.5
|136-115
Betting Insights:
Indiana Pacers
- 4-1 (.800) against the spread on the road as an underdog in their last five games in 2022/2023