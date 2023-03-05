Kyle Kuzma Won't Suit Up When the Wizards Host the Bucks by SportsGrid 4 hours ago

The Washington Wizards continue to fight for a playoff berth, but they’ll do so without one of their primary contributors against an Eastern Conference powerhouse.

Chase Hughes confirmed Kyle Kuzma won’t play against the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday due to a knee injury.

Further, backup small forward Deni Avdija is questionable with an undisclosed illness.

Kyle Kuzma is OUT tonight against the Bucks with knee soreness, joining Monte Morris on the bench. Deni Avdija is also questionable (illness). — Chase Hughes (@ChaseHughesNBCS) March 5, 2023

Kuzma is part of the three-headed Wizards attack. He, Bradley Beal, and Kristaps Porzingis average north of 21.0 points per game each, with Kuzma adding 7.3 rebounds and 3.8 assists.

Consequently, Kuzma has already set a new benchmark in Win Shares and is quickly approaching his previous career-high in Value Over Replacement Player.

With Avdija also questionable, Corey Kispert could be moved into the small forward role for Sunday’s contest.

The Wizards have dropped three of their past five to fall to the edge of the Eastern Conference play-in teams. They’ll have to overcome the odds to snap out of their funk. FanDuel Sportsbook has Washington lined as +5.5 home underdogs against the Bucks.