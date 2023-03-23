Lakers' LeBron James Could Return for Final Week of Regular Season by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

According to ESPN.com, there is optimism that Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James could return for the final week of the regular season.

James has missed the Lakers’ past 12 games due to a tendon injury in his right foot – LA has gone 7-5 over that stretch.

The 38-year-old has resumed on-court activity and is on a “gradual movement progression,” the organization announced Thursday.

LA plays four times during the final week – twice against the Utah Jazz, along with matchups versus the Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Clippers.

Prior to the injury, James was posting per-game averages of 29.5 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 6.9 assists – almost unfathomable numbers from a player in his 20th NBA campaign.

The Lakers, who have won two straight, currently hold the final play-in spot in the Western Conference but sit just a game and a half behind the Golden State Warriors for the No. 6 seed.

