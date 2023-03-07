Lightning Star D Victor Hedman OUT Tuesday vs. Flyers by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

As Tampa Bay Lightning beat writer Chris Krenn reports, star defenseman Victor Hedman will not play Tuesday against the Philadelphia Flyers due to an undisclosed injury.

Jon Cooper confirms Victor Hedman is out tonight, but Erik Cernak will be back in the lineup for Tampa Bay. Cooper said he hopes that Hedman won?t miss an extended amount of time and said, ?I?d put him in that day-to-day category.? — Chris Krenn (@Chris_Krenn) March 7, 2023

Hedman exited Sunday’s 6-0 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes after taking a hit from forward Andrei Svechnikov. The 32-year-old appeared to grab his lower back before skating off under his own power.

Head coach Jon Cooper said Hedman is considered day-to-day, and the team does not expect him to miss much time.

The former Conn Smythe and Norris Trophy winner has appeared in 60 games for the Lightning this season, recording six goals and 36 assists.

Tampa Bay did receive some good news, however, as fellow defenseman Erik Cernak will return to the lineup after missing the past two games with a lower-body injury.

The Lightning are in the midst of a five-game losing streak but still sit third in the Atlantic Division with 79 points.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has Tampa Bay at -295 on the moneyline.