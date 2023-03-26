Logan Thompson Missed Saturday's Meeting with Edmonton by SportsGrid 51 minutes ago

Logan Thompson missed Saturday’s game for the Vegas Golden Knights, the Golden Knights’ official website reports.

Head Coach Bruce Cassidy announced the following players have returned to Vegas and will be unavailable Saturday:



Reilly Smith (injury)

Logan Thompson (injury)

Alec Martinez (personal reasons)#VegasBorn — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) March 24, 2023

Thompson had just returned to the team after missing 18 games with a lower-body injury. Thompson left the ice, although replays didn’t show anything that could’ve happened immediately before his exit to explain the injury. Perhaps the issue occurred earlier, or maybe Thompson tweaked the LBI that forced him to miss those games. The Golden Knights didn’t elaborate either after the game about the injury or how long he will once again be out of the lineup.

Laurent Brossoit got the start in Logan’s place and made 27 saves in a 4-3 Vegas victory.

If Thompson’s issue shelves him long term, the Golden Knights’ situation is very murky, with Adin Hill not starting skating yet. Even with Brossoit healthy, a recall of Jiri Patera from the AHL could happen at some point.

FanDuel Sportsbook has the Knights at +490 to win the West and only trail the Colorado Avalanche (+300) and Edmonton Oilers (+450).