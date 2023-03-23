Mark Cuban to Protest Mavericks' Loss vs. Warriors by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban will protest Wednesday’s 127-125 loss to the Golden State Warriors after what he deemed the “worst officiating non-call mistake possibly in the history of the NBA.”

The controversy occurred late in the third quarter following a timeout by Dallas head coach Jason Kidd. Believing they had possession, the Mavericks lined up on the offensive end of the court, allowing Warriors center Kevon Looney to have a free dunk off an inbound pass.

Per Cuban, the referees initially said it was Dallas’ ball before ultimately changing the call and leaving the Mavs in the dark.

“The ref called Mavs ball,” said Cuban. “The announcer announced it. Then there was a timeout. During the timeout, the official changed the call and never told us. Then when they saw us line up as if it were our ball, he just gave the ball to the Warriors. Never said a word to us. They got an easy basket.”

Commissioner Adam Silver will make a ruling within five days of receiving evidence from both sides supporting their case.

You can find the latest NBA odds over on FanDuel Sportsbook.