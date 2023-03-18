Mets' Brandon Nimmo (Ankle) Left Friday's Game by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

Brandon Nimmo was forced to leave the game early Friday for the New York Mets, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

Nimmo had an awkward slide into second base trying to break up a double play. The injury was to his right ankle, and he looked to be in severe pain. We have seen plenty of cases where an injury seems to be worse than it actually is, and the Mets will hope that is the case here. Nimmo will undergo further testing Saturday to find out the exact nature of the injury.

This has been a brutal last couple of days for the Mets. They lost closer Edwin Diaz for the season after he tore his patellar tendon while celebrating Team Puerto Ricos’ victory over Team Dominican Republic on Wednesday. Now they face the prospect of losing their starting centerfielder for a considerable amount of time should those tests not come back in their favor. These two positions are not easy to replace on any roster, but the Mets have the financial and prospect capabilities to fix just about any problem.