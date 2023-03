Miami Heat vs. New York Knicks Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 03/29

Date: 03/29/2023 Time: 07:30 PM Venue: Madison Square Garden

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

Spread Total Moneyline Miami Heat Open +4 -106 O 223 -110 +148 Current +4.5 -110 224 -110 +154 New York Knicks Open -4 -114 U 223 -110 -176 Current -4.5 -110 224 -110 -184

Miami Heat Projected Lineups: 1. C Bam Adebayo 20.9 Points, 9.3 Rebounds, 3.3 Assists 2. SF Jimmy Butler 22.8 Points, 6.0 Rebounds, 5.1 Assists 3. SG Tyler Herro 20.5 Points, 5.5 Rebounds, 4.3 Assists 4. PG Kyle Lowry 11.5 Points, 4.2 Rebounds, 5.1 Assists 5. PF Kevin Love 8.1 Points, 6.6 Rebounds, 1.9 Assists 6. SG Max Strus 11.8 Points, 3.3 Rebounds, 2.2 Assists New York Knicks 1. PF Julius Randle 25.4 Points, 10.0 Rebounds, 4.1 Assists 2. PG Jalen Brunson 23.8 Points, 3.6 Rebounds, 6.2 Assists 3. SF RJ Barrett 19.7 Points, 5.0 Rebounds, 2.8 Assists 4. SF Josh Hart 9.9 Points, 7.8 Rebounds, 3.9 Assists 5. PG Immanuel Quickley 14.1 Points, 4.1 Rebounds, 3.3 Assists 6. C Mitchell Robinson 7.3 Points, 9.0 Rebounds, 0.8 Assists

Miami Heat DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE Tue, Mar 28 TOR +6.0 219.0 106-92 Sat, Mar 25 BKN -6.0 221.0 129-100 Wed, Mar 22 NY -2.5 224.0 127-120 Sun, Mar 19 DET -10.0 218.5 112-100 Sat, Mar 18 CHI -2.5 216.0 113-99 Last 5 Against The Spread: New York Knicks DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE Mon, Mar 27 HOU -13.0 229.0 137-115 Thu, Mar 23 ORL -2.5 226.0 111-106 Wed, Mar 22 MIA +2.5 224.0 127-120 Mon, Mar 20 MIN -8.0 227.5 140-134 Sat, Mar 18 DEN -1.0 230.5 116-110