NBA Player Props: Top Plays for Wednesday, March 15 by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

Bettors are faced with a seven-game slate in the NBA tonight as the push for the postseason continues. SportsGrid’s Player Props Model has unearthed a number of potentially attractive opportunities. Of those, here are three which caught my eye.

Note: All odds and props are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

LAL Malik Beasley Over 3.5 3 Point FG Made (+114) @ Rockets

SportsGrid Model Rating = 5/5 Stars

The Lakers’ sharpshooter was scorching hot in Monday’s 123-108 win over the New Orleans Pelicans, pouring in 24 points with seven three-pointers. Houston has had trouble defending the three all season, allowing 14.7 made threes per game – dead last in the Association. Beasley hasn’t shot the ball particularly well this year (35.8 3PT%), but the volume has certainly been there, hoisting up six or more threes in seven of his past ten games, including four games with double-digit attempts. At plus money, I’ll take my chances with the 26-year-old against a porous Rockets defense.

BOS Marcus Smart Over 4.5 Assists (-118) @ Timberwolves

SportsGrid Model Rating = 5/5 Stars

While he’s known for his elite skills on the defensive end, Smart continues to be an underrated playmaker. The 29-year-old is averaging a career-high 6.5 assists per game this season – two more than Wednesday’s 4.5 assists prop. Notching five or more helpers in three of his past six games, I like Smart’s improved passing ability to again be on display.

CHI Patrick Beverley Over 6.5 Points (+104) vs. Kings

SportsGrid Model Rating = 4/5 Stars

Beverley is coming off a solid 16-point performance in Saturday’s victory over the Rockets, his highest-scoring output since joining the Bulls. While I don’t expect a repeat performance, the Kings are allowing 118.6 PPG (28th), not to mention this game carries an over/under of 236.5. In a fast-paced, high-scoring environment, Beverley topping his 6.5 points prop is well within the realm of possibility.