NCAA Tournament: Sweet 16 Power Rankings from Alabama to Princeton by SportsGrid 4 hours ago

The Sweet 16 is set, and the madness will continue this Thursday on our journey to crowning a national champion. As we await this weekend’s action, we rank the remaining 16 teams in the NCAA Tournament field.1. Alabama Crimson Tide

The tournament’s number-one overall seed wasn’t tested in the first weekend, and they look as good as ever. Their length, athleticism, and torrent pace make them a matchup nightmare against just about anyone.

The Cougars were down double-digits at halftime to Auburn on Saturday but showed their toughness in a dominant second half to get into the Sweet 16. They undoubtedly have the talent, experience, and coaching to win a national title in their home city.

The Huskies did not look like a 4-seed in their dominant victories over Iona and Saint Mary’s in Albany this weekend. They should be the West Region’s favorites to head to their first Final Four since winning it all back in 2014.

Texas is picking a great time to play their best basketball of the season. This is the sixth-most experienced team in all of college basketball, and their balance between efficiency on both offense and defense makes them an all-around powerhouse.

The Bruins don’t seem too phased by the loss of elite defender Jaylen Clark, but they’ve had one of the easier paths to the second weekend. We’ll learn more about UCLA in a litmus test matchup against Gonzaga on Thursday night.

There were doubters of Creighton from their early-season struggles, but they seem to be living up to their lofty preseason expectations. This is one of the best starting fives in the sport that does not look towards their bench often.

It’s eight straight Sweet 16 appearances for Gonzaga, one of the most ridiculous feats the sport has seen. Their defense is still a major concern, but with one of the best offenses they’ve ever had, it might not matter.

Zakai Zeigler’s injury still feels like it limits Tennessee’s ceiling, but the D was impressive in Saturday’s win over a talented Duke team. The Vols are as physical as it gets and will lean into that heading into the Sweet 16.

From trailing Kennesaw State by 13 in the second half in the opening round to a trip to the Sweet 16, the Musketeers have had a roller-coaster weekend and now get a tough test against Texas on Friday night.

Three straight Sweet 16 appearances for Eric Musselman and Arkansas after they impressively knocked off top-seeded Kansas. This team is littered with NBA talent, making them dangerous when firing on all cylinders.

The Aztecs rely on team basketball and physicality rather than sheer talent, grinding opponents down. We saw them dominate Furman from tip to finish. They can keep themselves competitive with more talented squads.

Sparty is back in the second weekend after defeating Marquette, and this bunch is starting to play together. There are shooters all over the court, and when you have Tom Izzo on the sidelines, you’ve got a chance.

An unconscious performance from Markquis Nowell helped push Kansas State past Kentucky on Sunday, and first-year head coach Jerome Tang is leading the Wildcats to new heights. Nowell and Keyontae Johnson make up what could be the best backcourt remaining in the field.

Jim LarraÃ±aga continues to work his magic as he’s got the Hurricanes back in the Sweet 16. ACC Player of the Year Isaiah Wong is a bonafide star capable of willing this team deeper into the tournament.

Although they enter the second weekend by winning a game as a 15.5-point favorite, do not discredit FAU’s first-round win over a hot Memphis team. The Owls can play with anybody remaining in the field, and their large rotation gives them options as we advance.

Our 15-seed darling rounds out the list as the weakest team remaining by a hefty margin. The Tigers will be in for a tall test against a hot Creighton side and hopes to become the second 15-seed ever to reach an Elite Eight.