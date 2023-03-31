NCAA Tournament: Updated Final Four Most Outstanding Player Odds Power Rankings by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

The NCAA Tournament is coming down to the wire, and a handful of contenders stand out with solid cases to win the MOP award.

Below, we’ll dive into the top ten favorites on the FanDuel Sportsbook.

1. Adama Sanogo-Connecticut (+260) (Monday Update: +270)

It’s been a dominant NCAA Tournament heading into the Final Four for UConn’s Adama Sanogo. The 6’9″ forward has been a major presence in the paint with his scoring touch, along with dominance on the glass. Will Miami be able to contain him inside, or will Sanogo continue being a force in the tournament? Not much has changed since Monday, but he saw his odds rise slightly from +270 to +260.

2. Jordan Hawkins-Connecticut (+270) (Monday Update: +330)

Jordan Hawkins is an integral part of what the Huskies do on offense. Playing against a fast-paced Miami team in the Final Four, Hawkins’s sharpshooting ability will be essential if UConn hopes to move on. The Huskies guard has been bet down this week from +330 to +270.

3. Isaiah Wong-Miami (+1200) (Monday Update: +1200)

Making his first appearance on this odds list is a member of Miami’s ferocious backcourt, Isaiah Wong. If Wong and the Hurricanes hope to upset UConn and advance to the National Championship, Wong will play a big part with his elusive handles and shooting. Wong’s has remained stagnant at +1200 and stays with the third-shortest odds.

4. Darrion Trammell-San Diego State (+1400) (Monday Update: +1200)

Another player jumping into the top ten was Darrion Trammell, out of San Diego State. Trammell has emerged as an important part of the Aztecs’ run, and if that continues, they could find themselves playing for a Natty. Still, Trammell saw his odds fall slightly since Monday, going from +1200 to +1400.

5. (Tie) Johnell Davis- Florida Atlantic (+1500) (Monday Update: +1400)

The Florida Atlantic Owls’ surprise run in the NCAA Tournament continued in the Elite 8, which saw them knock off Kansas State. Johnell Davis has been doing a little of everything in the Owls’ run, which continued against the Wildcats. He’ll have a challenging task against the Aztecs, where his odds of winning MOP dropped from +1400 to +1500.

5. (Tie) Andre Jackson Jr.-Connecticut (+1500) (Monday Update: +1500)

As the favorites to win the tournament, UConn has now seen their third entrance on this top ten list in Andre Jackson Jr. He didn’t see any shift at +1500, but with others dropping, he now sits in a tie for the fifth-shortest odds.

7. (Tie) Jordan Miller-Miami (+2000) (Monday Update: +1900)

There are a lot of dangerous offensive weapons for the Miami Hurricanes, and Jordan Miller is undoubtedly one of them. He’s coming off a 27-point performance to help them advance to the Final Four, and he’ll need to produce if they have hopes of knocking off the Huskies. Miller saw his odds drop slightly this week from +1900 to +2000.

7. (Tie) Nijel Pack-Miami (+2000) (Monday Update: Unranked in Top Ten)

A new entrant inside the top ten is Miami guard Nijel Pack. He’s put together an impressive tournament and now sits at +2000 after tallying 21, 12, 26, and 15 points in their victories.

7. (Tie) Matt Bradley-San Diego State (+2000) (Monday Update: +1500)

Matt Bradley hasn’t played like the leading scorer at SDST, yet they still find themselves headed to the Final Four. Because of his overall struggles in their past two games, Bradley has seen a sharp decline in his odds from +1500 to +2000.

7. (Tie) Lamont Butler-San Diego State (+2000) (Monday Update: +1500)

Lamont Butler of San Diego State is coming off his second double-digit scoring effort for the Aztecs, and he’s been relied upon to contribute at both ends of the floor. Still, Butler has seen his odds drop considerably from +1500 to +2000 since Monday.

Do you have all the intel you need to win? Free actionable info is one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.

Below you can find the top ten favorites on the FanDuel Sportsbook.