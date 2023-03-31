NCAA Tournament: Updated Final Four Odds Power Rankings by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

The NCAA Tournament is down to the Final Four, with the remaining programs looking to capture the title on April 3 from NRG Stadium in Houston.

Below, we’ll dive into the remaining eight teams and their odds of winning the Men’s NCAA Tournament on the FanDuel Sportsbook.

1. Connecticut Huskies (-125) (Monday Update: -125)

After defeating the Gonzaga Bulldogs in blowout fashion to advance to the Final Four, the UConn Huskies are the odds-on favorite to win the NCAA Tournament at -125. Since Monday, the Huskies have remained the favorites, meaning you’ll have to lay some slight juice if you are interested in backing them to capture the title. With what they’ve proven in the tournament, it’s hard to say they don’t deserve to be the odds-on favorites. No team has fully challenged them yet, and we have to give them immense credit for what they’ve already been able to accomplish leading up to this Final Four matchup. They’re set to take on Miami and are listed as 5.5-point favorites, with no movement since the line opened.

2. San Diego State Aztecs (+390) (Monday Update: +360)

The San Diego State Aztecs cut down the nets for the South Region and knocked off two serious contenders on their way, top-ranked Alabama and Creighton. Making their first-ever appearance in the Final Four, the Aztecs are set to see firsthand how strong of a team the Florida Atlantic Owls are. There’s been some slight movement in this matchup since the line opened, with the Aztecs opening as 1.5-point favorites, and that number has now shifted to 2.5. Interestingly, the Aztecs’ odds of winning the National Championship fell slightly since Monday, dropping from +360 to +390. There’s likely not much to read into with that, but it’s still noteworthy.

3. Miami Hurricanes (+440) (Monday Update: +490)

It took a sizeable come-from-behind victory over the Texas Longhorns in the Elite 8, but the Miami Hurricanes advanced to the Final Four. The Hurricanes’ victory sent the program to its first-ever Final Four in school history. Jim Larranaga and the Hurricanes will have their work cut out for them in the Final Four, where they’ll be taking on the Huskies, who have pulverized all their opponents to this point. That’s a scary task for the Hurricanes, especially if they fall behind early as they did to the Longhorns. Texas let them back in the game, but don’t expect the Huskies to do the same if a similar game script transpires. That’s why Miami needs to get off to a good start in the first ten minutes and set the tone. The Hurricanes saw their odds bet down from Monday, rising from +490 to +440.

4. Florida Atlantic Owls (+550) (Monday Update: +600)

It’s undoubtedly been an NCAA Tournament highlighted by upsets and underdog performances. The Florida Atlantic Owls are the poster child of that, advancing to the Final Four after taking down Memphis, Fairleigh Dickinson, Tennessee, and Kansas State. Despite being the lowest remaining seed, the Owls aren’t a crazy longshot. They’re only a slight underdog against the Aztecs and have proven to be able to take down top competition in this tournament. FAU were bet down since Monday from +600 to 550. Bet against FAU at your own peril.

