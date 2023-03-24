NCAA Tournament: Updated Sweet Sixteen Odds Power Rankings by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

The NCAA Tournament is in full swing, and there are plenty of potential threats to cut down the nets on April 3 from NRG Stadium in Houston.

Below, we’ll dive into the top ten favorites to win the Men’s NCAA Tournament on the FanDuel Sportsbook.

1. Alabama Crimson Tide (+300) (Tuesday Update: +320)

Alabama will face off with San Diego State in the Sweet Sixteen and are listed as 7.5-point favorites. Without even taking the floor for their third tournament game, the Crimson Tide have seen their odds rise slightly from +320 to +300.

2. Houston Cougars (+410) (Tuesday Update: +400)

The Houston Cougars are set to take on the Miami Hurricanes as 7.5-point favorites. Even though the Cougars had previously seen a big jump entering the Sweet Sixteen, they actually dropped from +400 to +410 over the past three days.

3. Connecticut Huskies (+420) (Tuesday Update: +900)

The UConn Huskies have seen some sizable line movement after advancing to the Elite 8. The Huskies have dominated their opposition, which continued against Arkansas, resulting in their odds getting bet down from +900 to +420.

4. Gonzaga Bulldogs (+550) (Tuesday Update: +1200)

Like the Huskies, the Gonzaga Bulldogs have also seen substantial line movement after their Sweet Sixteen victory over UCLA. Drew Timme and the Bulldogs have jumped from +1200 to +550.

5. Creighton Bluejays (+850) (Tuesday Update: +950)

Heading into their Sweet Sixteen matchup with the Cinderella Princeton Tigers, the Bluejays have continued their trend of getting bet down, this time from +950 to +850 entering their matchup tonight. Could this region have been shaped any better for the Bluejays to this point?

6. Texas Longhorns (+1000) (Tuesday Update: +1000)

It’s interesting to note that the Texas Longhorns are one of the only teams again that haven’t generated any line movement. They continue to sit at +1000, entering their matchup against the Xavier Musketeers.

7. Kansas State Wildcats (+1100) (Tuesday Update: +3000)

In what many call the game of the tournament, the Kansas State Wildcats took down the Michigan State Spartans Thursday night. As a result, the Wildcats have seen a massive odds shift, rising from +3000 to +1100.

8. Florida Atlantic Owls (+1900) (Tuesday Update: Unranked in Top Ten)

Making their first appearance inside the top ten are the Florida Atlantic Owls. The Owls took down the Tennesse Volunteers in the Sweet Sixteen and now boast +1900 odds to win the NCAA tournament.

9. San Diego State Aztecs (+4000) (Tuesday Update: Unranked in Top Ten)

The San Diego State Aztecs are 7.5-point underdogs entering their Sweet Sixteen matchup with top-ranked Alabama. They’ve joined the top ten but are still long shots all the way down at +4000.

10. Xavier Musketeers (+4500) (Tuesday Update: Unranked in Top Ten)

Ahead of their Friday night tilt with the Texas Longhorns, the Xavier Musketeers have re-entered the picture in the top ten, even with their extreme longshot odds at +4500. A victory over Texas will go a long way for the Musketeers’ chances.

