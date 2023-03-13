NFL 2023 Free Agency: Pittsburgh Steelers Targets by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

With little cap space to play with entering free agency, the Pittsburgh Steelers will have their work cut out for them in trying to upgrade the club.

Look for some veterans to restructure their cap hits to create more space, but the team likely won’t be signing any big-money free agents.

Still, we’re looking into some potential names the team should target heading into the process and why they’d ultimately fit well in the Black and Gold.

Orlando Brown Jr. (Offensive Tackle)

It’s no secret that the Pittsburgh Steelers will be looking to continue upgrading their offensive line to protect their young quarterback. It’s likely the most unrealistic name for the Steelers to ultimately sign in free agency on this list, but it’s definitely one that makes a ton of sense for the team to at least target and get a feel for the market. Orlando Brown Jr. is just 26 years old and would fit well into the core. He’ll likely price himself out of playing for the Steelers, but he’s a great fit for Pittsburgh.

Kelvin Beachum (Offensive Tackle)

A reunion between the Pittsburgh Steelers and offensive tackle Kelvin Beachum could be exactly what the doctor ordered at the position. The team is still searching for the right mix on their offensive line as they continue to develop their young talent, and Beachum would be a great stopgap at the position. As a 34-year-old, the team wouldn’t have to give out much term, and he’s already familiar with the type of offense that the Steelers would like to run. Finishing his career where it all started makes a lot of sense for both parties.

Parris Campbell (Wide Receiver)

The Steelers should have their eyes set on adding a veteran wide receiver to the fold that can stretch the field, and Parris Campbell is a great fit to do just that. Staying healthy has been an issue for the former Ohio State wide receiver, which could play into the Steelers’ benefit if they’re looking for a bargain signing that could be impactful. Campbell is reportedly set to have a solid market, but it’s hard to envision anyone giving term to a player with his injury history. He’s coming off the healthiest season of his four-year NFL career and would be a nice fit in a young Steelers wide receiver room.

Azeez Al-Shaair (Linebacker)

If you’re looking for a project player that won’t be expensive but could pay dividends, look no further than Azeez Al-Shaair. The former 49er is a player who showed much growth with San Francisco and finished the year as a starter after the team dealt with injuries at the linebacker position. Al-Shaair has the potential to come in and be a starter for Pittsburgh while also not breaking the bank.