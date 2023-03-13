NFL Free Agency: Lamar Jackson Headlines Top 10 Available Free Agents by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

Free Agency is set to kick off in the NFL, and plenty of talented difference-makers are available to help bolster a team’s roster.

With that, let’s dive into the top ten available players in the NFL as free agency is set to open.

1. Lamar Jackson (QB)

There will be some questions about his name being on this list because of semantics, but Lamar Jackson is free to talk to other teams and sign a contract. Even though the Baltimore Ravens will still be able to match any contract Jackson signs, he’s still able to go about the free-agent process. It will be a big storyline to follow during the NFL’s offseason.

2. Javon Hargrave (NT)

Javon Hargrave has really established himself as a difference-maker for the Philadelphia Eagles over the past two seasons. He played an integral role in the Eagles’ run to the Super Bowl and is due for a big payday in free agency.

3. Orlando Brown Jr. (OT)

Protecting your quarterback is of the utmost importance in the NFL, and Orlando Brown Jr. does exactly that. He’s been a big part of the Kansas City Chiefs’ offensive line and should cash in on a big deal as the top offensive tackle available.

4. Chauncey Gardner-Johnson (S)

There’s undoubtedly chatter that Chauncey Gardner-Johnson won’t get a major payday because of his size, but there’s no doubt that he has the versatility needed to be a top safety in the league.

5. Jawaan Taylor (OT)

Jawaan Taylor was an important piece of a competent offensive line for the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2022. The 25-year-old should be able to parlay that into a multi-year contract in free agency.

6. James Bradberry (CB)

There were question marks entering last season if James Bradberry still had it as a lockdown cornerback, and he answered those questions and more, which should lead him to another sizable contract.

7. Jessie Bates (S)

With the Cincinnati Bengals investing in the safety position in the 2022 NFL draft, that likely signaled the end for Jessie Bates with the team after he played the year on the franchise tag.

8. Mike McGlinchey (OT)

As one of the premier right tackles in the NFL, Mike McGlinchey is in line for a payday after his continued standout seasons with the San Francisco 49ers, who have maintained one of the best offensive lines in football.

9. Bobby Wagner (LB)

Things didn’t work out for Bobby Wagner and the Los Angeles Rams in 2022, but he still was a difference-maker and should continue being that for whatever team lands him. His age might be a concern at 33, but he’s still been impactful.

10. Lavonte David (LB)

Sticking with veteran linebackers, Lavonte David has been a significant part of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense. Still, he might have priced himself out of sticking around with the 2020 Super Bowl winners.