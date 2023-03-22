NFL Free Agency Top 10: Beckham Jr. & Ezekiel Elliott Making Noise by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

With NFL Free Agency and some big names off the board, plenty of talented difference-makers are still available to help improve a team’s roster.

With that, let’s dive into the top ten remaining available players in NFL Free Agency.

1. Lamar Jackson (QB)

There will be some questions about his name being on this list because of semantics, but Lamar Jackson can talk to other teams and sign a contract. Even though the Baltimore Ravens will still be able to match any deal Jackson signs, he can still go about the free-agent process.

Did Deshaun Watson’s big guaranteed money contract with the Cleveland Browns leave a sour taste in the owners’ mouths? With a quarterback as talented as Jackson, there’s no reason for the market to be this quiet surrounding him, even if the Ravens have made it clear they’ll match any deal.

There have been some whispers that Jackson doesn’t want to be a Raven anymore, which should make things interesting as he continues to sit at a standstill looking for his next contract.

2. Jadeveon Clowney (Edge)

There’s no doubt that the talent is there with Jadeveon Clowney, but things didn’t exactly end smoothly in his time with the Cleveland Browns. He has the natural ability to wreak havoc on opposing quarterbacks and is a player that can still be a difference-maker in the right spot. Headlines haven’t been flowing for him to this point, making you wonder how big his market is. If Clowney could have a redo in his contract year with Cleveland, he’d likely happily take it. The market has yet to really establish for him, meaning a one-year deal could be in the cards for the former first-overall pick.

3. Odell Beckham Jr. (WR)

The 30-year-old free agent wideout is looking for a new home after missing the entire 2022 season with an injury. It will be interesting to see which teams believe that Odell Beckham Jr. is a player that can still make a difference on the offensive side of the football rather than just as a distraction off the field. There have been reports that Beckham Jr. is looking for big money on a short-term deal, but he countered that on Twitter.

I?m just so confused where the quote is from me tht said I want 20?..??all I?m sayin is 4 AINT enough — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) March 18, 2023

4. Ezekiel Elliott (RB)

Teams are no longer lining up to pay aging running backs, which is likely why Ezekiel Elliott isn’t having an easy time finding a new home in the NFL. The 27-year-old former Ohio State Buckeye and Dallas Cowboy has a lot of wear and tear on his body, but in the right fit, he still should provide a team with value. Will Elliott be on board with taking a back seat or sharing the load in an offense? We don’t have the answer yet, but he might be forced to as the clock ticks.

5. Kareem Hunt (RB)

Sticking with the theme of aging running backs, former Cleveland Browns backfield standout Kareem Hunt still finds himself looking for a new deal. It’s evident that Hunt has been hoping for a role as a team’s top option in the backfield, but how many of those jobs realistically remain at this time? Is there a team out there that saw his success in Cleveland with Nick Chubb and wants to try and form a similar arrangement? Will Hunt bite on that notion?

6. Yannick Ngakoue (DE)

There’s still a strong need for pass rushers like Yannick Ngakoue, who can make a difference as an edge rusher for whichever franchise he ends up with. The former Indianapolis Colt has combined for 19.5 sacks over the past two seasons. The veteran will likely provide security to a team’s pass rush wherever he ends up, but there are concerns about his ability to stop the run and just how much he can stay on the field.

7. Rock Ya-Sin (CB)

If you’re looking for a cornerback that brings value to the table in man coverage, look no further than free agent Rock Ya-Sin. The former second-round pick in 2019 has the potential to be a signing that strongly works out for a team at a discount price.

8. Dalton Risner (OG)

There will be a market for a player like Dalton Risner, whose best asset has come from pass protection in the Denver offense. If you’re looking to keep your quarterback on their feet, Risner could be an excellent value signing.

9. Mecole Hardman (WR)

Injuries have played a significant role in Mecole Hardman’s career, but his speed should still be a selling asset for a franchise looking to add a potential deep threat to the mix. If Hardman can stay healthy, he could pop off in the right fit.

10. DJ Chark (WR)

Another wide receiver that can stretch the field is DJ Chark, but he’s also had trouble staying on it. He had a solid second half of the season for the Detroit Lions, and on a short-term deal, he has the potential to be impactful in an offense as a number two or three receiver.