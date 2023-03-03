NHL Best Bets: Jets vs. Oilers Game Picks by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

Two of the top Canadian teams in the West are set to face off tonight, with the Winnipeg Jets paying a visit to the Edmonton Oilers.

All Odds Courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

It hasn’t been pretty for either of these two clubs of late, but there’s been slightly more encouraging things transpiring for the Oilers. Edmonton has added some really nice pieces to the mix in a wide-open Western Conference. They were able to play in the Western Finals last season, and with some of these additions, they could elevate to legitimate Stanley Cup contenders. On the other hand, the Jets have lost themselves of late and aren’t playing the way that led them to some great results through the first half of the season.

The Oilers are listed as home favorites in this matchup at -154 on the moneyline, while the Jets are priced at +128. This will be the second of three meetings between these clubs, with the opening matchup seeing the Jets post a 2-1 victory.

Looking toward the projected goalie matchup tonight, the visiting Jets are expected to continue riding Connor Hellebuyck, while the Oilers should do the same with Stuart Skinner. The Jets’ star netminder has posted a 26-18-2 record, paired with a .922 save percentage. Skinner has continued to play well in goal for Edmonton, owning a 16-13-4 record, along with a .912 save percentage.

Edmonton’s offense can make a team struggle when they’re not at their best, which is precisely the case for the Jets. The Oilers are coming off a strong performance against the Toronto Maple Leafs and should be able to build off that as they try and make a run for the Pacific crown.

Best Bet: Oilers moneyline (-154)

The Jets and Oilers are a perfect example when discussing teams on opposite ends of the spectrum. Edmonton scores at the highest clip in the NHL, while Winnipeg sits inside the top ten in goals allowed per game. Knowing that, offense vs. defense will be a crucial theme tonight. Over the Jets’ past five games, they’ve seen seven or more goals scored in just one matchup, while the Oilers have seen it in three in that span. The Oilers should be able to have their way with Winnipeg in this matchup, and the Jets have some offensive stars, too, meaning backing the slightly juiced up over 6.5 at -128 is the direction we’ll lean in.

Best Bet: Over 6.5 (-128)

When you think of the Edmonton Oilers, the first two things that’ll come to your mind is the dynamic duo of star power they boast up front. It’s hard to avoid that notion, especially when you factor in that Connor McDavid has tallied ten goals and six assists over the club’s past five games. McDavid has scored two goals in his previous five games and has continued to demonstrate that he’s just on a completely different level than his competition this year. Even though McDavid is listed at -134 to score tonight, that still feels like a value when you consider his overall goal-scoring prowess.

Best Prop: Connor McDavid to Record Over 0.5 Goals (-134)