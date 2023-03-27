NHL Best Bets: Panthers vs. Senators Game Picks by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

March has been tough on the Ottawa Senators and Florida Panthers as they both look to rebound from losses.

All Odds Courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

The Ottawa Senators and Florida Panthers have had opportunities to make runs at the playoffs in March, but neither has succeeded. Florida is in the conversation for a playoff spot but enters play three points behind the Pittsburgh Penguins for the final wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference. The same can’t be said for the Senators, sitting seven points back with just nine games left.

This will be the second matchup between the clubs, which has seen the Panthers take care of business 5-3. The Panthers are -142 road favorites on the moneyline, compared to the Sens at +116. The Panthers have lost three in a row but still own a 6-3-1 record over their last ten, while the Sens are 3-6-1.

Looking toward the projected goalie matchup, the visiting Panthers are expected to start Sergei Bobrovsky between the pipes, while the Sens should counter with Mads Sogaard. The Panthers netminder has a 24-19-3 record with a .902 save percentage, while the young Sens goalie is 6-5-2 with a .890 save percentage. Bobrovsky’s experience makes it hard not to give him the advantage in this matchup.

As bad as the Panthers have fumbled the bag over the last week, they’re still in the conversation for a wild card position, and their moneyline price warrants consideration at -142.

Best Bet: Panthers moneyline (-142)

The first matchup between these clubs saw eight goals scored. The total for tonight is set at 7.5, with the over priced at +138, while the under is sitting at -170. The Panthers boast the sixth-highest-scoring offense in the NHL, while both teams sit right above the bottom third in goals allowed per game. Over the Panthers’ last five games, they’ve seen eight or more goals scored in two, while the Sens have seen that in three. With the teams already having played in a high-scoring matchup and their recent trends, targeting the plus-money value of the over is where we’ll turn our attention tonight.

Best Bet: Over 7.5 (+138)

There’s a lot of offensive firepower on the Panthers, and one player that stands out is Matthew Tkachuk. He’s put together a dominant campaign with the Panthers, tallying 97 points in 70 games and leading the club with four goals over their last five contests. With the Panthers needing a win, Tkachuk has value in finding the back of the net. Target his +102 price to score.

Best Prop: Matthew Tkachuk to Record Over 0.5 Goals (+102)