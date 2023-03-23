NHL Best Bets: Penguins vs. Stars Game Picks by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

The Pittsburgh Penguins will look to hold onto their Eastern Conference wild-card position when they visit the Dallas Stars.

All Odds Courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

The Penguins will take the ice for the second consecutive night after posting an impressive victory over the Colorado Avalanche yesterday. The Pens are in a tight wild card race in the Eastern Conference, with three teams vying for the two final spots. It will be tough for Pittsburgh to post back-to-back victories, in addition to being underdogs to the Stars.

The Penguins are 4-5-1 over their last ten games, while the Stars are 6-3-1.

Looking toward the projected goalie matchup, the visiting Penguins are expected to start Casey DeSmith, while the Stars should counter with Jake Oettinger. The Penguins netminder has a 13-14-4 record with a .907 save percentage, while Oettinger is 30-10-11 with a .917 save percentage. Dallas has the edge in the net, with the Pens playing for the second night in a row and Oettinger’s strong numbers.

Dallas has been playing solid hockey and needs the victory to stay on top of the Central Division. As a result, targeting their moneyline price of -160 is the direction bettors should take.

Best Bet: Stars moneyline (-160)

This will be the second matchup between the clubs, which saw the Pens post a 2-1 victory in December. The Pens are a middle-of-the-pack team regarding goals scored and allowed per game, while the Stars are a top-ten team in both categories. Over the Pens’ last five games, they’ve seen seven or more goals scored in two, while the Stars have seen that in four. With Dallas controlling the matchups tonight, expect them to keep this a low-scoring affair.

Best Bet: Under 6.5 (-112)

The Dallas Stars have found a way to score in bunches, but consistency has been an issue. They have some high-end scorers, but depth has been a weakness. Their leader offensively has been Jason Robertson, who’s continued to emerge as one of the NHL’s best goal-scorers. Robertson has 89 points in 71 games, including 41 goals. He’s the backbone of this offense, and there’s a lot of value in siding with his price to find the back of the net tonight at +136.

Best Prop: Jason Robertson to Record Over 0.5 Goals (+136)