NL MVP Candidates: Healthy Competition Powers Padres' Teammates Soto & Tatis by SportsGrid 42 minutes ago

The National League is loaded with star power in 2023, and many candidates warrant consideration to win MVP going into the season.

Below, we’ll look into the top five candidates using odds from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Interestingly, Juan Soto boasts the top odds to win NL MVP, and it’s not that close, either. He had a down 2022 campaign for his standards, where he split time with the Washington Nationals and San Diego Padres. Oddsmakers expect a bounce-back campaign in one of, if not the most loaded lineup in baseball. Soto is an on-base machine, and it will be challenging to avoid pitching to him in a lineup that won’t be very forgiving. The price here isn’t bad or anything at +550, but there are certainly other options available that we’ve seen more consistency from of late that might make you shy away from him.

If Mookie Betts can manage to stay fully healthy and play an entire season for the Los Angeles Dodgers, this could be the type of season where he once again creates noise in the race. Betts boasts the second-shortest odds at +950, and the Dodgers lineup isn’t as deep as it has been in prior seasons. Betts may have to carry a heavier load, and he’s never been one to shy away from a challenge. With the circumstances surrounding him and his ability to factor into games at the plate and on defense, Betts is a great play to win MVP at +950.

Coming back from an injury, Ronald Acuna Jr. only managed to play 119 games in 2022. He’ll be looking to emerge again as the impactful superstar he’s already established himself as. With the Atlanta Braves phenom again fully healthy, he can carry a potent lineup and put up bigger numbers. Before he got injured in 2021, he was on pace for another monster season, and that’s what we’ll expect from him again in 2023. Acuna Jr. has the ability to lead the National League in homers, and he has the type of persona that makes him a must-watch player. He’s currently tied for the third-shortest odds, and there’s a lot to like about his price at +1000.

After missing an entire season due to injuries and suspension, Fernando Tatis Jr. is back in the San Diego Padres lineup. In 2021, Tatis Jr. officially broke out and mashed 42 home runs. Rust is a concern, but it doesn’t appear he’s fazed, considering his contributions this spring. The talent will always be there with Tatis Jr., but the question will be whether he’s grown up enough to really establish himself as one of the premiere talents in MLB. Priced at +1000 to win, we’ll need to see him start with some consistency on and off the field before we feel comfortable backing that number.

See where the Padres’ odds rank in the NL West race here.

Trea Turner signed a lucrative contract with the Philadelphia Phillies in the offseason, and he’ll be counted on to contribute immediately with some of the injuries surrounding the club. Turner is considered one of the top five-tool players in MLB, and it’s completely valid that he’s considered in this conversation to kick off the year. Turner is sitting at +1100 to capture the NL MVP, and with his importance to his new team, there’s some sneaky value in his current price tag.

Top 5 NL MVP Candidates Odds on FanDuel Sportsbook.