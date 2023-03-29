NL West Preview: Dodgers and Padres Resume Bitter Rivalry Atop Oddsboard by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

The San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers are expected to be two of the top teams in MLB, and both are in the running to win the NL West.

We’ll dive into each team’s odds of winning the division from the FanDuel Sportsbook.

The cream of the crop and one of the most consistent regular season teams over the past decade is again favored to capture the NL West. To bet on the Los Angeles Dodgers to win the division, you’ll need to lay some juice at -125. In saying that, for the first time in a while, there are some legitimate question marks about this team. Their offensive lineup isn’t as deep as we’re accustomed to seeing, and even with them being a pitching factory, there are durability question marks about their rotation. Still, in saying that, none of us would be surprised if the Dodgers found their way to another division title when everything is all said and done. There’s a reason they have juice attached to their price tag, and that might make bettors shy away and look for value elsewhere, but that shouldn’t overshadow what still should be a great team.

The San Diego Padres made a run to the NLCS in 2022, which included knocking out their division rivals in, the Dodgers. They boast multiple NL MVP candidates in their lineup, with Juan Soto (+550) and Fernando Tatis Jr. (+1000) sitting in the top five in odds for the award. That doesn’t even factor in Manny Machado, who finished in the top three for the award in 2022. San Diego is loaded offensively, and we haven’t even mentioned their prized free agent signing, Xander Bogaerts. The Friars are listed right behind the Dodgers at +120, and despite LA’s regular season success, we like the value San Diego offers here.

After winning the NL West in 2021, the San Francisco Giants came crashing back down to earth in 2022, which saw them post an 81-81 record. You can make the case that many things didn’t go right for the club, and they still managed to finish .500, but there are issues with this ball club that weren’t necessarily addressed. That’s evident by their current odds of winning the division at +1200. Sure, the Dodgers and Padres are in a different class, which factors into their odds, but we’re not projecting this squad as assembled to be a competitor for one of the three wild card spots either. Michael Conforto was an excellent get in free agency, but we’ll see if he can stay healthy and contribute in the middle of their lineup.

There’s more positivity surrounding the Arizona Diamondbacks than their longshot +4000 odds to win the NL West demonstrate. If they don’t emerge as a wild card threat this season, don’t be surprised if that happens in 2024. Prized prospect Corbin Carroll should factor into how the National League Rookie of the Year race goes, while the team also managed to add a promising young catcher in Gabriel Moreno from the Toronto Blue Jays. There are some question marks about their rotation and overall depth, but if they can get middle-of-the-pack pitching, look out for them as a surprise team.

Let’s keep this short and brief. The Colorado Rockies are one of the most poorly run organizations in pro sports. They’re currently paying perennial MVP candidate Nolan Arenado to play for the St. Louis Cardinals, and there aren’t many bright spots to highlight in their opening-day lineup. The Rockies will probably score some runs with their lineup, mainly in part due to where they play their home games, but don’t let that make you believe in what this organization is trying to sell its fanbase on.

