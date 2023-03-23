Oilers' Connor McDavid Reaches 60-Goal Milestone by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

Connor McDavid reached the 60-goal milestone Wednesday night, scoring twice, including the overtime winner, as the Edmonton Oilers downed the Arizona Coyotes 4-3.

The superstar center, who was playing in his 72nd game, is the 22nd player in NHL history to score 60 goals in a season, and the third since 2011-2012, joining Steven Stamkos and Auston Matthews.

“At the end of the day, they’re all just a number,” said McDavid. “But you know, a lot of great players have reached that number, and it feels good to join that list. Obviously, we’ve got a lot of work left this year, and we’re looking forward to putting ourselves in a good spot heading into the postseason.”

McDavid’s previous career-high in tallies was 44, set last season.

In addition to his league-leading goal total, McDavid also ranks first in assists (78) and points (138), the highest point total since 1995-96 when Mario Lemieux and Jaromir Jagr recorded 161 and 149, respectively.

FanDuel Sportsbook has McDavid as the odds-on favorite to capture the Hart Trophy at -4000.