Panthers Expected to Sign TE Hayden Hurst

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Carolina Panthers are expected to sign free agent tight end Hayden Hurst to a three-year contract.

The #Panthers are expected to sign former #Bengals TE and first-round pick Hayden Hurst, source said. Another weapon for their new QB (whoever that is). — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 15, 2023

Hurst spent last year with the Cincinnati Bengals, hauling in 52 passes for 414 yards and two touchdowns during the regular season. He continued his strong play in the postseason, recording 13 catches for 141 yards and one TD as the Bengals advanced to a second straight AFC Championship Game.

A former first-round pick of the Ravens in 2018, Hurst spent two seasons in Baltimore before he was dealt to the Atlanta Falcons.

In Carolina, the 29-year-old would immediately slot in as the team’s primary pass-catching tight end. It’s a potentially nice landing spot for fantasy purposes, with the Panthers in need of weapons after trading wide receiver D.J. Moore to the Chicago Bears as part of the deal to acquire the No. 1 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft.

