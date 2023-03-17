Patriots Sign TE Mike Gesicki to 1-Year Deal by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

Free agent tight end Mike Gesicki is staying in the AFC East.

According to ESPN’s Field Yates, Gesicki has agreed to a one-year, $9 million contract with the New England Patriots.

Mike Gesicki?s contract with the Patriots is for 1-year and up to $9M, per source.



A unique red zone threat for Mac Jones with his massive catch radius. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 17, 2023

A former second-round pick, the 27-year-old had spent his entire five-year NFL career with the Miami Dolphins. Following consecutive seasons of 700+ receiving yards (2020 & 2021), Gesicki saw his role diminish under first-year head coach Mike McDaniel, recording 32 catches for 362 yards and five touchdowns.

The move comes just days after the Pats dealt fellow tight end, Jonnu Smith, to the Atlanta Falcons in exchange for a 2023 seventh-round pick.

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has long been impressed by the athletic Gesicki, saying:

“He’s a hard guy to cover,” said Belichick. “Long. Crafty route runner. He can get down the field. Very good hands. Makes some acrobatic catches, has enough quickness to separate. He’s really, I would say, more of a big receiver than a true tight end, but he functions a little bit in that spot.”

Gesicki should see plenty of targets in New England and could be in line for a bounce-back season.

You can find the latest NFL odds on FanDuel Sportsbook.