Post-Combine Quarterback NFL Draft Odds: Did Stroud, Young, Levis, and Richardson See Substantial Movement? by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

While many will pontificate about theoretical draft stock, the sportsbooks provide a more tangible market to evaluate who improved their standing in Indianapolis. Here’s a look at the four quarterbacks competing to go No. 1 overall.No. 1 Pick Pre/Post Combine Line Movement @ FanDuel

Bryce Young: -170 –> -190

-170 –> -190 C.J. Stroud: +350 –> +350

+350 –> +350 Anthony Richardson: +750 –> +600

+750 –> +600 Will Levis: +900 –> +1400

Bryce Young (Alabama): The odds-on favorite to go No. 1 overall chose not to work out at the Scouting Combine, but he managed to answer questions many had about his size. Young measured in at 5’10 1/8â€ and tipped the scales at 204 pounds. He’s far from the prototype but comparable to recent No. 1 overall pick Kyler Murray (5’10 1/8 â€œ/204 pounds) in 2019.

â€œI’ve been this size, respectfully, my whole life,â€ Young said in Indianapolis. â€œI know who I am; I know what I can do. For me, it’s fair. Everyone can speculate, ask me every question; I’m going to continue to control what I can control, continue to keep working my hardest. … I’m confident in myself. I know what I can do.â€

Young will be among the smallest quarterbacks ever drafted in the first round. We knew that already, and nothing that happened at the Scouting Combine would change that. But by checking in ten pounds heavier than the 194 he was listed at, at Alabama, he certainly helped his draft stock, oops, I mean odds.

C.J. Stroud (Ohio State): By most accounts, Stroud had a very impressive throwing session. Why didn’t his odds (+350) improve? Accuracy and ball placement, especially when not under duress, were givens. Athleticism is where scouts have doubts, and Stroud chose only to throw in Indy.

â€œThat’s something that I’ll show at my pro day — I’ll show my athleticism, I’ll show my ability to escape pressure,â€ Stroud said at the combine. â€œI’ve done it before on film, but since people don’t think I can do it, I’m gonna do it again.â€

He’ll have a chance to improve his odds back at Columbus, but with Young adding separation between the two, will it be enough?

Anthony Richardson (Florida): The Gator didn’t disappoint as he put up record numbers for a quarterback at the Scouting Combine with a 40.5â€ vertical jump and 10’9â€ broad jump. Richardson also ran a blazing 4.43 40-yard dash, all at a whopping 244 pounds. Good lord.

â€œI started calling myself Cam Jackson in the 11th grade,â€ Richardson revealed at the Scouting Combine.

I’m not a fan of self-given nicknames, but when you back it up like that, I’ll allow it. Richardson also showed off a strong arm, flashing distance and velocity on his throws. The talent to follow in Cam Newton’s and Lamar Jackson’s footsteps as an NFL MVP is why Richardson has continued to see his odds of going No. 1 overall shorten the closer we get to the draft.

Will Levis (Kentucky): Levis didn’t run, posted an impressive 10’4â€ broad jump (second only to Richardson), a solid 34â€ vertical (fifth out of nine quarterbacks), and flashed a strong arm. However, he was inconsistent with both his arm strength and accuracy during his throwing session.

â€œI’ve got a cannon, and I want to show it off,â€ Levis said at the Scouting Combine. â€œI think I’ve got one of the stronger arms that’s come out of any draft class in recent memory.â€

The Wildcat was good but not great in Indianapolis. Considering the competition, he needed to be great to improve his odds. While he’s not going No. 1 overall, Levis likely solidified himself as a top-ten selection in the upcoming NFL Draft.