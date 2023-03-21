QB Cam Newton to Throw at Auburn's Pro Day by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

Free agent quarterback Cam Newton is looking to resume his NFL career.

According to ESPN.com, Newton will throw at Auburn’s Pro Day on Tuesday.

“Tell me how these randoms keep getting jobs,” said Newton in a social media video. “Don’t worry about it. I’m going to show you. I can’t wait to show you…Ain’t 32 [quarterbacks] better than me.”

The 33-year-old last appeared in an NFL game in 2021 during his second stint with the Carolina Panthers, where Newton spent the first nine years of his career. He went 0-5 as a starter that season, completing 54.8 percent of his passes before former Panthers head coach Matt Rhule benched him.

A former first-overall pick, Newton captured NFL MVP honors in 2015 and has been named to three Pro Bowls. His 75 career rushing touchdowns are the most by a quarterback in NFL history.

