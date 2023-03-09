Raptors PG Fred VanVleet Blasts Official: 'F—ing Terrible' by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

Toronto Raptors point guard Fred VanVleet did not hold back on official Ben Taylor following Wednesday’s 108-100 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers and is likely to pay a hefty price.

â€œI don’t mind, I’ll take a fine, I don’t really care,â€ said VanVleet. â€œI thought Ben Taylor was fâ€”-ing terrible tonight. I think that on most nights, you know, out of the three [officials], there’s one or two that just fâ€”- the game up. It’s been like that a couple of games in a row. â€¦ You come out tonight, competing pretty hard, and I get a bull— tech that changes the whole dynamic of the game, changed the whole flow of the game.â€

VanVleet’s eighth technical foul of the season came with 7:02 remaining in the third quarter. LA finished the game with 31 free throw attempts compared to Toronto’s 14.

The Raps have lost two straight games and sit ninth in the Eastern Conference with a 32-35 record.

