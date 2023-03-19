Rockies Ink Jurickson Profar to 1-Year $8.75 Million Deal by SportsGrid 49 minutes ago

Jurickson Profar’s time as a free agent has come to an end. On Sunday, MLB Insider Jon Heyman reported that Profar and the Colorado Rockies agreed to a one-year deal worth up to $8.75 million.

As noted, most of the contract is guaranteed, although Profar does have a makeable incentive of 400 plate appearances to help him get the most out of the agreement.

Jurickson Profar goes to Rockies. $8.75M total package ($7.75M guarantee). Makeable incentives: 400 plate appearances needed — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) March 19, 2023

Profar has spent nine seasons in the league, the last three with the San Diego Padres. In total, he’s accumulated a .708 on-base plus slugging percentage, including 313 runs batted in, 379 runs scored, and 78 home runs.

Although he was a true utility man early in his career, Profar spent all last year in left field. With Kris Bryant likely absorbing most of the playing time in left, Profar should expect to be moved around the diamond.

