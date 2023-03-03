Steph Curry Expected to Return Sunday vs. Lakers by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

Stephen Curry appears to be ready for his return to the lineup for the Golden State Warriors on Sunday as they head to Southern California to take on the Los Angeles Lakers.

Coach Steve Kerr said Curry has recently been ramping up his rehabilitation program, participating in team scrimmages in practice. Kerr ruled out Curry for tonight’s game against the New Orleans Pelicans, but he’ll be on the floor Sunday, barring potential setbacks.

After suffering a lower left leg injury back on February 4th, the Warriors went 6-4 in Curry’s absence, keeping them alive in a tightly compacted Western Conference playoff push.

Klay Thompson was critical in ensuring the reigning champs didn’t get into a hole, as he averaged 27.1 points per game in Curry’s absence. Jordan Poole contributed 23.9 points per game as well.

The Warriors sit fifth in the East with a 33-30 record as the playoff chase picks up steam. Golden State has the fourth-best odds to reach the Finals on the FanDuel Sportsbook at +700.